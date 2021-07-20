15 NATO members ask Taliban to lay down weapons

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 20 (ANI): Representatives from fifteen NATO members in Afghanistan, in a joint statement, urged the Taliban to put the ongoing violation to an end.



The statement was jointly issued by Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the EU Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, the Office of NATO and Senior Civilian Representative, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, The Khaama Press reported citing the statement.

The statement slammed the Taliban over targeted assassinations in Afghanistan, destruction of infrastructures, threats, declarations, and other actions against the gains of the past 20 years.

In the recent developments, the United States termed the Afghan government and Taliban meeting in Doha as "a positive step" and noted that "more must be done urgently" as Afghans are suffering terribly from the war.

In a series of tweets, US Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said only a negotiated political settlement can end this senseless violence, adding that Washington stands steadfastly with the Afghan people.

Meanwhile, The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces will complete military drawdown till the end of August.

Taliban is taking control of more and more territory in Afghanistan, while Afghan forces have launched a counteroffensive to thwart the terrorists. (ANI)

