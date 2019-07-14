15 people trapped after building collapses due to rain in HP; 10 rescued

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): As many as 15 people are trapped inside the debris of a building in Kumarhatti that collapsed here on Sunday following the heavy rain while 10 people have been rescued so far.

The accident took place following the heavy rain that lashed the area.



A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the nearest location of Panchkula is on its way to the accident site for the rescue operation.

Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management DC Rana said, "a total 25 persons were on the spot. It is raining heavily. The NDRF team from Panchkula moving."

According to sources, Army personnel have reached the spot but they are not adequately equipped and do not have sensors and cutters. (ANI)

