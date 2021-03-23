15% quota in engg, medical colleges for govt school students in Odisha

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The proposal came in the backdrop of the recommendation by a high power committee suggesting reservation for government-run school students in the state.

Bhubaneswar, March 23 (IANS) A resolution for 15 per cent reservation in engineering and medical colleges for government school students of Odisha was passed unanimously in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

In December last year, the state Cabinet had approved the reservation of seats for government school students in engineering and medical colleges.

The state government had constituted a high power committee headed by retired judge of Orissa High Court, Justice A.K. Mishra, for making necessary recommendations regarding the reservation of seats.

The committee found that about 86 per cent of students in Odisha are in government schools and they get 23 per cent seats in medical colleges and 21 per cent seats in state engineering colleges.

On the other hand, 12 per cent of students studying in private schools get almost 60 per cent of seats in booth medical and engineering colleges, said the Chief Minister.

"This clearly shows that there is inequity arising from physical and economic access to coaching institutions which plays a major role in national entrance examinations. This inequity affects a majority of the students," he added.

Supporting the resolution, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said the government should ensure coaching facilities for government school students.

--IANS

cd/arm