15 trains running late on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) With visibility across northern India continuing to be hit by fog conditions, as many as 15 trains are running late on Tuesday, said an Indian Railways official.

Few trains like Faizabad to Delhi express and Hyderabad to Delhi Telangana express were running late by upto six hours. An express from Chandigarh is running late by seven hours.

Most of the trains are facing delay due to low visibility in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Katihar Amritsar express that runs through Punjab is running late by three hours, while Puri to New Delhi Purushottam express that runs through Uttar Pradesh is running late by three hours and 45 minutes.

However the number of late trains have decreased over the last week and so has the delay period with the near zero visibility situation getting slightly better. abn/in