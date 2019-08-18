150 people rescued from Lahul-Spiti after road washes away due to incessant rains

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 150 people, including foreigners, were rescued after a road was washed away due to the incessant rain in Lahul-Spiti district, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said on Sunday.

The BRO shifted the people from Chhota Dara, Chhatru and Gramphu areas of the district to a safe place in a nearby village.



According to Colonel Uma Shanker, 38 Border Road Task Force (BRTF), one person was administered the first aid and shifted to a local hospital.

Around 400 tourists are, however, still stuck between the roads in Keylong and Sissu. "They are at a safe location, but not able to come out of the valley due to heavy rain and flood. Restoration work is underway," Shanker added.

As many as 18 people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains that battered the state.

"Several people have died in Himachal Pradesh in this tragedy. I express my profound grief to those who have suffered and their families," said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a tweet. (ANI)

