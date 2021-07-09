1,500 Ayurveda experts to discuss Covid treatment protocol for kids

The two-day online conference starting on Sunday is being organised by Kerala-headquartered Vaidyaratnam Group, which has deep roots in the Indian Ayurveda as part of its Founder's Commemoration Day ceremony.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 9 (IANS) Amid fears of a third wave, over 1,500 Ayurveda experts in the country are set to come together and discuss on developing and adopting a uniform treatment protocol for Covid cases among children.

Vaidyaratnam Group's conference on Covid and post-Covid Ayurvedic management of paediatric cases comes in the backdrop of growing fears that children may be the worst hit by the likely third wave of Covid.

The conference will also see participation from paediatrics and experts from leading institutes like All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, sharing their clinical experience with case studies from the current and previous Covid cycles.

As per the latest studies, the third wave of Covid may affect the age group up to 18.

E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss, director, Vaidyaratnam Group said the expected outcome of the seminar is to develop a treatment protocol in the Covid management of paediatric cases with advice from the expert panel and have a scientific approach towards Covid and post-Covid management in adults.

Vaidyaratnam is actively involved in prevention, Covid management and post-Covid management, including free post-Covid out-patients and medications for patients in below poverty line segments.

Last month, the Ayush ministry released detailed guidelines to deal with Covid cases in children stressing the need for preventive treatment (Prophylaxes) as the most effective approach to protect children from this deadly virus.

Tanuja Nesari, director of All India Institute of Ayurveda, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of Ayush will explain the approach of Ayush department towards the Covid management and measures taken to address the expected third wave which may affect infants and kids.

Ayurveda has so far played a major role in both the first and second waves of the Covid in terms of treating mild to moderate cases.

With the medical infrastructure in many parts of the country coming under severe stress during the second wave, experts are of the view that Ayurveda will have a crucial role to play during the anticipated third wave.

