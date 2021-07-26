151,113 died in roads accidents in India in 2019: Gadkari

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) As many as 151,113 people have died in road accidents in India during 2019, which is 0.20 per cent of decline from the previous year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply in the lower house of the Parliament, the Minister said that the number of road accidents in the country stood at 449,002 during 2019, down 3.9 per cent in which 151,113 people lost their lives.