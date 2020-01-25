154 eminent citizens urge President to take action against those engaging in violence over CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Amid the ongoing debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as many as 154 eminent citizens have written to President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against those indulging in violence in the name of protesting against the Act.

The personalities, which include former judges, civil servants, and defence officers, urged President Kovind to initiate action against such miscreants in order to 'protect democratic institutions'.



Permod Kohli, Central Administrative Tribunal chairman and former judge who led the delegation to meet the President, alleged that the protests against CAA were 'instigated' by political elements. The voice of support from the group came even as voices of dissent from across various sections continue to emerge against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

