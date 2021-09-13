158 dengue cases reported in Delhi during Jan-Sep 2021

As Delhi receives continuous rain, the number of people falling prey to vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya is witnessing a rapid surge.

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) As many as 158 dengue, 68 malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya have been reported this year in the national capital, said a report released by the Delhi civic bodies on Monday.

As per the Delhi civic bodies' report, data shows that 34 cases of dengue have been reported till now during September in the city. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

During the first four days of September, not a single case of dengue was reported in the city which means that the number of cases are witnessing a sudden surge in a short span.

According to the report, a total of 47 cases have been reported so far in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area. Thirty cases in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation area and 18 cases in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation area have also come to light.

However, seven dengue cases were reported in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area and two in Delhi Cantt area while 54 patients could not be confirmed to be suffering from dengue.

Dengue is caused by mosquitoes breeding in clean and stagnant water whereas malaria is caused by mosquitoes breeding in dirty water as well.

Delhi has received heavy rain in the last few days which has resulted in water-logging at various places. With the accumulation of rain water, the risk of dengue spreading remains high.

According to the data on dengue cases this year, there were no cases in Delhi during January. However, two cases in February, five in March, 10 in April, 12 in May, seven in June, 16 in July and 72 cases of malaria had been reported in August.

However, dengue and chikungunya causing mosquitoes do not infect people at large distances but infect people residing within 50 metres of stagnant water.

Delhi's civic bodies are working together to spread awareness among people about the spread of vector-borne diseases. Various measures are being taken to check the surge in the number of infections. Despite all these efforts, the situation remains alarming on the ground.

--IANS

