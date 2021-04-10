15.85 % polling recorded till 9 am in Bengal

Kolkata, April 10 (IANS) Brisk polling is being recorded in the fourth phase of elections for 44 assembly constituencies when 1,15,94,950 electorates spread across five districts namely South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Alipurduar and Coochbehar are exercising their franchise on Tuesday morning.

According to Election Commission data, around 15.85 per cent polling has been recorded in the first two hours, a shade better than the first three phases held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Alipurduar, where five constituencies are going for the polls recorded the highest percentage of 17.97 per cent followed by Howrah where 17.48 per cent of polling was recorded in the 9 assembly constituencies.

Hooghly, where 10 seats are up for grab, has witnessed a polling percentage of 17.04 per cent. Five assembly constituencies in Coochbehar have recorded 15.39 per cent in the first two hours of polling. The 11 constituencies of South 24 Parganas have recorded the lowest polling percentage with with 13.26 per cent votes cast till 9 a.m.

However, a long queue of voters is seen at most of the polling stations in Bengal.

--IANS

saibal/skp/