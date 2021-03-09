15K women get Covid vax at special booths in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday had organised three centres exclusively for women in all the districts, where the health staff administering the vaccine were also women.

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) More than 15,000 women got Covid vaccination at the all- women vaccination centres set up by the Uttar Pradesh government in the 75 districts of the state on International Women's Day.

A total of 15,710 women were vaccinated at these special booths.

Overall, 3,378 vaccination centres administered Covishield and Covaxin shots to 1,82,676 beneficiaries as per the data available till late on Monday night.

Those vaccinated were either aged 60 years and above or were between 45 and 59 years of age with comorbidity.

Their second dose of the vaccine will be given on April 5.

Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that 103 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 1,634.

Two people, one each from Kanpur and Agra, also lost their lives to Covid-19 in this period.

Most positive cases were reported from Lucknow (16) followed by Ghaziabad (9) and Gautam Buddha Nagar (9).

Overall, 113 people were discharged from hospital after having recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

"Cases in UP are in a controlled state, but in several other states, the rate of infection is increasing and is higher than what it was on March 1 last year. It is important that we do not drop our guard and follow social distancing, hand hygiene and take all precautions against Covid-19," said Prasad.

He also stressed on the need for vaccination.

"Do not procrastinate vaccination. We are also scaling up the vaccination process constantly. To break the chain of infection, vaccination and precautions against the disease are pertinent steps," he added.

