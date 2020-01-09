15th edition of 'Saras Mela' underway in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The 12-day-long entrepreneur's exhibition 'Saras fair', that showcases the exquisite works by rural artisans and craftsmen is currently ongoing in Tripura, and is grabbing great attention from the visitors.

Backed by state's Ministry of Rural Development, the fair which is underway is held at the International Fair Ground at Hapania.

The organizer and DM of West Tripura district, Dr Sandip Mahatme said: "There are many handloom and handicrafts made by the SHG groups. The buyers come and they buy at the same time, the government aims to let the income rise from the woman SHGs."The fair serves as a great platform for the rural artisans and local self-help groups to exhibit their artwork and has helped the local craftsmen through direct retail sales at the stalls.The fair gives a chance for the young entrepreneurs to receive orders in bulk from the customers.Under the aegis of the Ministry of State Rural Development and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), the fair aims at providing the Special Swarnajayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojna (SGSY) beneficiaries, rural artisans, craftsperson, self-help groups (SHGs), and NGOs from across the country to exhibit and sell their impressive range of rural wares and products and interaction on a large scale.An SHG member and also a Mushroom seller, Liton Biswas said: "I believe this fair has been really beneficial for us as well as the buyers because it promotes mushroom and its usages and aware people about the benefits of mushroom as it contains protein.""People from other countries are also here to understand the health benefits of mushroom as well as farming," he added.The annual fair has around 300 artisans and craftsmen from the state of Tripura who is displaying their products.The rich textile works by the rural artisans and craftsmen of Tripura and also other states are the main highlights of the 15th edition of the 'Saras fair.'Weavers, artisans and handloom makers, from nine states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and Goa also participated in the fair.Sandeep, a jewelry owner from Punjab said: "Fair like this gives us the opportunity to travel more and we get free stay and sale is good. An initiative like this by the government is good as all the help comes from them."Ever since SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Societies) inception in 1980 by the Ministry of Rural Development, facilitates a unique opportunity for the people of Tripura to experience the crafts, handlooms, and rare handmade products from other parts of the country.An entrepreneur from Uttar Pradesh, Zama Khan, said: "These items are from UP. People like us who live in poverty, this fair helps us to earn. This fair is good.The ongoing festival which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Debb, began on January 4th and will conclude on January 13. (ANI)