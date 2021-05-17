16 COVID-19 variants found active in Uttarakhand, says state health dept

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): At least 16 variants of coronavirus have been found active in Uttarakhand, according to a report of samples sent by the state government for genome sequencing for the virus.



As per the Uttarakhand Health Department, the most common coronavirus variant in the samples has been found to be SARS-CoV-2.

Three different mutations of the UK variant have been found in 35 samples, while 12 mutations have also been found in other samples, said the state health department.

It further stated that from Uttarakhand, a total of 851 samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing, out of which the report of 285 samples was received, while that for 531 samples are yet to come. Out of these 285 samples, 208 samples have the common SARS-CoV-2.

In 32 samples, the UK variant B117 was found while in one sample the UK variant of B16171 and in two samples, the B16172 variant was found, said the health department.

It further informed that apart from this, 12 other types of mutations have been found in 42 samples sent from the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 78,802 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand and 4,811 died due to the deadly disease on Sunday. (ANI)

