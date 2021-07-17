16 die by consuming spurious liquor in Bihar, 5 detained

Speaking to ANI, the local residents of Lauria were confident that the deaths were caused due to spurious liquor. "The people have been admitted to the ICU, this is a result of consuming spurious liquor. We know that the spurious liquor is being sold in Lauria," said Bhola, a resident.However, an investigation by the police is underway in the case.Earlier, as soon as the Lauria Police Station received the information about the deaths of eight people on Friday, the police officials formed a team and constantly raiding the nearby areas through dog squads."Everyone must create social awareness and inspire themselves, their families, and other people of the society to not to consume alcohol," appealed an official press release.West Champaran District Magistrate Kundan Kumar had said on Friday, "We have been told that around eight people died mysteriously at a village (in West Champaran) in the past two to three days. Their family members & villagers have not mentioned alcohol consumption. An FIR has been lodged and the probe is underway."Also, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi had informed about the investigation. "The investigation is underway. Officers concerned are working on it. The locals are not ready to talk about it. We are closely monitoring the situation," Renu Devi had said on Friday.The District Magistrate of West Champaran and the Superintendent of Police, Bettiah have requested the residents to not hide the symptoms of poisoning due to the consumption of spurious alcohol of any person and inform the medical team as soon as possible so that the person could be cured. (ANI)