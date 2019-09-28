16 die in Rajasthan bus-jeep collision

The police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby in Balesar hospital from where they were shifted to a Jodhpur hospital.

The police said a resident of Balesar, Shravan Singh, was returning his home after attending last rites of his relative in a jeep which had two males and two females. All four died in the accident.

Besides, 12 bus passengers lost their lives.

"An mini-bus coming from the opposite side collided with the jeep soon after its tyre got burst as it skidded to the wrong side losing its control. Both the vehicles fell off the road. Local villagers informed the police and called an ambulance. The injured were rushed to a hospital," said Additional Superintendent of Police Raghunath Garg (Rural).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed sorrow on the accident. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a terrible road accident in Balesar, #Jodhpur on NH 125. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear with this terrible loss. Hope and pray that injured recover soon," Gehlot said in a tweet. Meanwhile, police have launched a drive against recklessly driving. Yesterday seven people lost their lives in truck-jeep collision in Jobner. The drive launched under Deputy Commissioner (traffic) Rahul Prakash checked 261 buses and 142 buses were fined. Vehicles of 138 drunk drivers were seized in an attempt to check accidents, said police, adding the drive would continue.