16 killed in UP road accident

Kanpur, June 8 (IANS) At least 16 people were killed and five others injured when a speeding bus collided with a passenger vehicle near Kanpur on Tuesday, police said.

According to Inspector General of Police, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, the accident occurred in Sachendi police station area of outer Kanpur when the private bus, going from Lucknow to Delhi, collided head on with the other vehicle, in which employees of a local biscuit factory, were travelling.