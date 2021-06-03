16 peacocks found dead in orchards in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), June 3 (IANS) Sixteen peacocks were found dead in the mango and gooseberry orchards in Baijalpur village in Pratapgarh district.

Panic gripped the area as soon as the birds were found dead on Wednesday evening.

Initially one peacock was found dead and the villagers immediately informed the forest department. A team of forest officials arrived and took away the dead peacock.