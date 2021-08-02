16 suspects under scanner in UP's Kanpur

The Kanpur police are now contacting their counterparts in Assam to verify the details provided by the suspects.

The suspected persons, during questioning, claimed that they were residents of Barpeta district in Assam.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 2 (IANS) The Kanpur police have identified 16 suspected Rohingyas/ Bangladeshis living in various places in the city.

The police have launched a massive drive to zero-in on Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living in the city after the arrest of two Al-Qaeda terrorists in Lucknow.

The arrested persons had revealed their connections in Kanpur.

The police, during investigations, have come across suspects living in Panki and other areas of Kanpur South.

Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun had directed the local police to launch a verification campaign of foreign nationals living in the city in order to nail down the anti-national elements, if any.

During the verification drive, the police zeroed in on 16 suspects in the Machariya area of Naubasta and other nearby areas.

"During the identification drive, the suspects showed the investigators their Aadhaar cards and other documents that had a mention of their addresses in Barpeta district of Assam," said a senior police official.

The police commissioner said on the basis of the documents, the Assam police is being contacted to get their credentials crosschecked. "If their documents are found to be fake, action will be initiated against them," he added.

--IANS

amita/dpb