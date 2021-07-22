16 Telangana districts see flooding due to heavy rains

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to be on high alert and monitor the situation minute by minute, as well as ensuring that people living in low-lying areas do not face any hardships.

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS) As many as 16 Telangana districts have been affected by floods on Thursday amid heavy rains and inflows into the state.

As the Met department forecast heavy rain for the next two days, he directed all departments to take preventive measures.

According to the Chief Minister, heavy rain occurring in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, where Mahabaleshwar recorded 70 cm rainfall, will lead to increase in floods in the Krishna river catchment areas.

He observed that the Telangana official machinery should get awareness on managing flood situations and told them to create a perfect flood management system on a permanent basis.

"Set up an effective flood management team with seven officers who know how to take safety measures for people during the floods. Keep records of floods every year. Take preventive measures during the floods based on the record of the past floods," he said.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to take stock of the situation.

He instructed them to take up relief and rescue measures on a war footing to prevent the loss of life and damage to property.

