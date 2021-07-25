  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 16 unicorns, $11bn funding: Indian startups rise sans Chinese money

16 unicorns, $11bn funding: Indian startups rise sans Chinese money

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 25th, 2021, 09:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Nishant Arora
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features