166 new Covid cases, 103 recoveries, 1 death in J&K in 24 hrs

Srinagar, Aug 28 (IANS) New cases continued to outpace recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where 166 new cases, 103 recoveries and one Covid related death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 166 tested positive, 29 from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division while 103 patients, 36 from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir division were discharged from hospitals after recovery.