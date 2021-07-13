17 districts in Odisha record deficit rainfall: IMD

The State has received 273.6 mm rainfall between June 1 to July 13, which is 21 per cent less than the normal average rainfall. The highest 370.3 mm rainfall has been recorded in Koraput district while the lowest 131.1 mm rainfall occurred in Bhadrak district.

Bhubaneswar, July 13 (IANS) As many as 17 out of 30 districts of Odisha have received deficit rainfall during the monsoon period (till today), Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

The 17 districts which recorded deficit rainfall ranging from 20 to 59 per cent during the period are -- Angul, Mayurbhnaj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Gajapti and Rayagada.

"Though 17 districts have recorded deficit rainfall, problems may arise only in four districts -- Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Gajapti, if there will be no major rainfall activity in the next 15 days," said director of Bhubaneswar Met Centre, HR Biswas.

Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Gajapati districts have recorded above 40 per cent deficit downpour till now, he said.

The remaining 13 districts have received normal rainfall during the season so far. The districts are -- Sundergarh, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

--IANS

bbm/skp/