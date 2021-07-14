17 killed in building collapses in east China's Jiangsu

Nanjing, July 14 (IANS) Seventeen people have been killed and five others injured after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 3:33 p.m. Monday, during which 23 people were trapped, according to the rescue headquarters. The rescue operation ended at 9 a.m. Wednesday.