17 killed in fire at Russian industrial explosives factory

Moscow, Oct 23 (IANS) A total of 17 people were killed in a blast and the ensuing fire at an explosives factory in Russia's Ryazan region on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

At the time of the incident, there were 17 people in the one-story workshop of the "Razryad" company that produces industrial explosives, and rescuers have retrieved all the bodies under the debris, Xinhua reported.