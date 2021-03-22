17 Maoists to face sedition cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 22 (IANS) Seventeen Maoist guerrillas carrying large cash rewards on their heads will face sedition cases in Jharkhand, an official said on Monday.

According to a source in the state government, the 17 Maoists include Anal Da, who carries a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, and Ajay Mahto, who carries a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, among others. The other names include Krishna Da alias Krishna Hansda, Sahebram Manjhi and Jeetan Marandi.