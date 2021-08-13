17 people killed in Turkey floods

Erdogan said in a written message on Thursday that rescue operations continued in the region with the participation of a total of 4,644 personnel, 19 helicopters, and 24 boats, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ankara, Aug 13 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that 17 people were killed due to heavy floods in the country's Black Sea region.

"We are working intensively with all our institutions in the areas hit by floods," the President said.

The heavy rainfall starting on Wednesday in Bartin, Kastamonu, and Sinop provinces triggered flash floods and landslides, demolishing some homes and bridges, and sweeping away some cars.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said so far, more than 1,400 people have been evacuated to safe areas.

