17 wagons loaded with iron derails on EDFC, enquiry ordered

A DFCC official told IANS: "A derailment happened between new Bhadan and new Ekdil stations of the DFCC."

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) At least 17 wagons of a goods train derailed on the newly built Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor between new Bhadan and new Ekdil stations, disrupting the freight movement on the route, officials said on Monday.

He said that the steel consignment load was going from Haryana's Hisar to Jindal Private Freight Terminal Khurda Road of East Coast Railway in Odisha.

The official ial said that 17 wagons were derailed around 6.04 p.m. on the down line.

The accident spot is about 197 km from Khurja and about 131 km from New Bhaupur.

The official said a Joint senior officer level enquiry has been ordered. Officials from Railways and DFC will be part ofnthe enquiry.

The official further said that only DFC track is obstructed.

"All passenger and freight train railway movement on Delhi-Kolkata route is normal," he said.

He further said that it may take 24 hours for restoration of services on DFC.

When asked about the reason for derailment, he said, "We cannot ascertain the reason as of now. Track parameter was normal and there was no defect in the wagons. We will have to check what actually happened."

This is the first instance of a major accident on the DFC.

The official further said that the restoration process has started with relief trains from Kanpur and Agra reaching the site.

--IANS

aks/