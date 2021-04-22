17.19% polling recorded in first 2 hrs in Bengal

Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) In a relatively peaceful polling in the sixth phase when people of 43 constituencies across four districts of West Bengal are exercising their franchise, 17.19 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours. Two districts namely East Burdwan and North Dinajpur recorded more than 18 per cent in the first couple of hours, highest in the first two hours in polls conducted so far.

According to the approximate two-hours data released by the Election Commission, it shows that the state recorded a polling percentage of 17.19 - a relatively high voter turnout considering the other phases of the election. Among the districts, East Burdwan recorded the highest turnout of 18.93 per cent closely followed by North Dinajpur that recorded a polling percentage of 18.84 per cent. North 24 Parganas recorded the lowest voter turnout of 14.84 and Nadia district recorded a voter turnout of 18.20 percent.

So far as individual constituencies are concerned, Chopra in North Dinajpur district with 20.59 per cent recorded the highest voter turnout among all the constituencies. Similarly, Baduria in North 24 parganas recorded only 12 per cent - the lowest voter turnout among all the 43 constituencies.

In the sixth phase elections are being held in 43 constituencies including 9 constituencies each in North Dinajpur and Nadia districts, 17 in North 24 Parganas and 8 in East Burdwan where 1,04,09,948 electorate will decide the fate of 306 candidates among which 27 are women.

If we analyse the 43 constituencies from the perspective of 2019 Lok Sabaha polls, TMC had a lead in 24 of the constituencies and the BJP had edge in 19 seats.

The Election Commission has tied up with Uber for free of cost ferrying of 80 plus and PWD voters to the polling booths to facilitate their voting in all the 17 ACs in North 24 Parganas. The Election Commission has deployed 26 general observers, 13 expenditure observers and 13 police observers for the 6th phase of polls. There will be webcasting facilities in 7,466 polling booths and micro-observers have been deployed in 20 per cent of the booths.

The Election Commission has deployed 779 companies of central forces for the sixth phase of the election with special emphasis in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area as it had witnessed sporadic violence during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A total of 107 companies of the central forces have been deployed only for Barrackpore Commissionerate - much higher than the average deployment all through the other constituencies.

The highest deployment of the Commission- 278 companies has been in North 24 Parganas district followed by 181 companies in North Dinajpur district, 163 companies in Nadia district and 157 companies of central forces in East Burdwan district. Bongaon district in North 24 Parganas will have 69 companies while Barasat District will have 59 companies and Basirhat will have 40 companies. The Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate under East Burdwan district will have 14 companies of central forces.

--IANS

saibal/skp/