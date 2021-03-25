172 new cases detected in J&K

Jammu, March 25 (IANS) In yet another daily spurt in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 172 tested positive on Thursday while 92 patients were discharged after recovery.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 41 were in the Jammu division and 131 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 129,203 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 125,627 have recovered, while 1,983 have succumbed so far.