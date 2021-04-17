17.3% voting percentage recorded by 11 a.m. in Tirupati by-poll

Tirupati, April 17 (IANS) As much as 17.3 per cent polling has been recorded in the high stakes Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll on Saturday by 11 a.m.

"Tirupati Parliament constituency by-poll recorded a polling percentage of 17.3 by 11 a.m.," said an official.

Meanwhile, both Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have alleged that a large number of fake voters have been mobilised to cast bogus votes.