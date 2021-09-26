175 Covid recoveries, 127 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Sunday for the second consecutive day with 175 recoveries, 127 cases, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 39 recoveries, and 23 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 136 recoveries, 104 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.