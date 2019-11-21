175 SpiceJet passengers stuck in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after flight makes precautionary landing

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): About 175 passengers of the SpiceJet flight 6481 which made a precautionary landing at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here in the morning are still stuck at the airport as these kinds of aircraft "do not operate from Raipur," said Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Sahay.

The flight, bound for Mumbai from Guwahati, made a precautionary landing at the airport after a passenger complained of heart problems.



The passenger, identified as Jitendra Shinde, was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital and is under medical assistance.

Sahay said that the aircraft of this category does not operate from Raipur and so the 175 passengers are still at the airport. The tool for pushback of this aircraft is being sourced from New Delhi by another flight till 8 pm after which the flight will leave for Mumbai, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

