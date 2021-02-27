178 new Covid cases in T'gana, tally 2.98L

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases at 30, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (20), Rangareddy (15), Karimnagar (10) and Warangal Urban (9).

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Telangana on Saturday recorded 178 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state's tally to over 2.98 lakh, even as 148 more people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Among other places, Adilabad and Sangareddy (8 each), Nalgonda and Rajanna Siricilla (7 each), Mehboobnagar, Mancherial and Nizamabad (6 each) and Jagityal, Khammam and Yadadri Bhongir (5 each).

Although the total number of cases have crossed 2.98 lakh, the number of active cases in the state stood at 1,939, rising from 1,715 a week ago, more than the neighbouring Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

Surprisingly, both the Telugu states are reporting rising active cases after reporting drops in this category.

Meanwhile, one more Covid death occurred in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide death toll to 1,633.

Even after one week, the southern state's Covid fatality rate stands at the same 0.54 per cent rate, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Powered by 148 more recoveries, total number of recoveries in Telangana has crossed 2.95 lakh, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

The state's recovery rate dropped to 98.8 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 97.1 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 40,821 samples for the virus, taking the total number of tests over 86.5 lakh. Per million population, Telangana has tested 2.32 lakh samples.

