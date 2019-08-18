18 dead in heavy rains in past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur

Shimla [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 18 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains that battered Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jairam Thakur said on Sunday.

"At least 18 people have died in the past 24 hours due to massive rains in Himachal Pradesh. It is very sad news. I have directed all the district collectors in the state to keep a close watch on the situation" said Thakur in a tweet."I request people not to go near rivers and canals. They should stay alert and co-operate with the administration," Thakur said.Earlier today five deaths were reported from Shimla district due to rain-related incidents.While three persons lost their lives in a house collapse, one person each died following a wall collapse and a landslide. Six people were injured in the wall collapse and one in the house collapse.All educational institutions will remain closed due to heavy rainfall and landslide in Shimla district on Monday."Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rains and blockage of roads due to landslide across the district, I do hereby order to close all the Educational Institution including Government, Private and Convent schools, Colleges, Universities, ITIE Polytechnics and Anganwari Centres in Shimla District on August 19," District Magistrate Amit Kashyap in an order said today.According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the district will continue to witness thunderstorm and heavy rainfall for the next two days. (ANI)