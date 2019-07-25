New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The 18 Indian crew members who were on-board the British vessel 'Stena Impero' detained by Iran on July 19 are safe and doing fine, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the Central government is continuing efforts for the early release of the detained Indians.



"Received an update on 'Stena Impero'. Our Embassy availed consular access today evening. All 18 Indian crew members on board are safe and doing fine. Will continue to push for their early release. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @VMBJP," Muraleedharan wrote.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized British Oil Tanker 'the Stena Impero' following a collision with an Iranian fishing boat. The IRGC had earlier claimed that the ship was being held for "violating international regulations."

There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision, cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk had said. The 23 people on board are of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality. (ANI)

