18 killed in Pak road accident

Islamabad, June 11 (IANS) At least 18 people were killed and over 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Friday.
The accident occurred when the bus was taking a sharp turn with high speed, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the local media reports, the victims have been shifted to a local hospital in Khuzdar and among the injured, six people are in critical condition.
The passenger bus was on its way to Khuzdar from Larkana district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province.
