18 killed in Pak road accident

Islamabad, June 11 (IANS) At least 18 people were killed and over 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Friday.

The accident occurred when the bus was taking a sharp turn with high speed, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the local media reports, the victims have been shifted to a local hospital in Khuzdar and among the injured, six people are in critical condition.