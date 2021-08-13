18 people rescued after tourist boat capsizes in Greece

All 18 passengers of the boat are safe, the reports quoted Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis as saying on Thursday.

Athens, Aug 13 (IANS) A total of 18 people, including three children, were rescued after a 30-metre British flagged tourist boat capsized off Greece's Milos island, according to local media reports.

A major search and rescue operation was coordinated by the Coast Guard as passengers who were on board jumped to the sea when the vessel was sinking, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media reports as saying.

There have not been any clarifications yet on the circumstances of the accident.

The Coast Guard said several vessels and a navy helicopter were assisting the rescue operation.

