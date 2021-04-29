18 to 44 age group people in Bihar have to wait one more week

According to a statement issued by the Bihar state health society, as the state government is lacking adequate stock of corona vaccine, it has been decided to reschedule the date of the corona vaccination programme in Bihar.

Patna, April 29 (IANS) People in the age group of 18 to 44 years will have to wait for one more week to get vaccinated in Bihar.

As per the notification, the vaccination programme for people aged 18 to 44 years will start from the second week of May. Earlier, it was scheduled from May 1. The official said that registrations for the vaccination are currently underway.

Pratyay Amrit, the principal health secretary of Bihar, said that the total population in the 18 to 44 age group in the state is 5.46 crore.

"We have placed an order for the "Covishield" vaccine with the Serum Institute and we are expecting to receive the consignment soon," Amrit said.

The second wave of coronavirus has created havoc in Bihar with people from all sections of society getting infected by the deadly disease.

Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, divisional commissioner of Patna and chief secretary of the transport department, tested corona positive along with his wife and children. All of them are in home isolation.

On Tuesday, 12 persons lost their lives due to corona in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, the nodal officer of NMCH said: "We have given admission to 32 patients while 29 were discharged after recuperating. 134 beds are currently vacant in NMCH."

