  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 18-year-old dies, parents injured in cylinder blast in Hyderabad

18-year-old dies, parents injured in cylinder blast in Hyderabad

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 11th, 2021, 04:30:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual of the cylinder filling unit where the blast occurred (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy died on Tuesday while his parents got injured in a cylinder blast at an illegal cylinder filling unit at a locality in the Dhoolpet here, said police.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy died and his parents received severe burn injuries after a cylinder blasted at his residence.

The family has set up an illegal gas filling centre at their residence and the blast took place while filling a cylinder, said the police.
The injured were rushed to the local government hospital for treatment and the body was sent for Post Mortem Examination.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features