18-year-old drowns in canal during Ganesh idol immersion

The police said his body was recovered from the canal with the help of divers on Tuesday morning around 6.30 a.m.

Gurugram, Sep 21 (IANS) An 18-year-old youth from Bihar who had gone to a canal in Dhankot village in Gurugram with his friends to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh, drowned on Monday night around 8 p.m., the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rohit, who was currently residing in Chauma village of Gurugram and had gone to the canal to immerse Lord Ganesh's idol, along with his two friends on Monday night.

Police said he slipped during immersion and was swept away by the flow of water in the canal.

Soon after information, a team of the Rajendra Park police station and one fire tender was rushed to the spot and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also called in to locate and retrieve the dead body from the canal.

"Another youth, Sachin, had also slipped but some friends jumped in the canal and managed to pull him out. Preliminary probe suggests that the victim lost balance when he stepped into the canal and was swept away," said a police officer.

Police have initiated legal proceedings under section 174 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC).

"The victim's family in Bihar has been informed and the body will be handed over to them after an autopsy," the official said.

