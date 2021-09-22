18,000 rural youths to be provided skill training: TN govt

Youths will be drawn from 1,000 village panchayats of 23 districts for admission to these skill development courses. This was announced by the state rural development ministry through a statement on Tuesday.

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government will train about 18,000 youths from the rural areas with skills to become welders, plumbers, electricians, pottery makers, tailors, and such life-sustaining skills.

Training will also be offered to youths in animal husbandry and agriculture sectors. The youths would be trained in testing waters for the Ph value of the field, using bio-fertilizers as also the usage of pesticides.

The rural development ministry will also extend support to self-help groups mostly comprising women.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced several welfare schemes to benefit 26,531 people that include housing facilities under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and related schemes.

It also includes schemes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) that will be used to construct roads and bridges in the rural areas to improve connectivity.

Tamil Nadu state Panchayat and Rural development minister, K.R. Periakaruppan while speaking to IANS said, "We are announcing welfare schemes aimed at the rural youths and for providing housing for all. The DMK government is implementing the promises that it had made to the people of the state and these announcements are part of our commitment towards the people of Tamil Nadu."

--IANS

aal/dpb