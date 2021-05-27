1.84 crore vaccine doses still available with states, UTs

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said more than 1.84 crore vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and they will receive over 11 lakh more within the next three days.



"More than 1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,84,90,522) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 11lakh (11,42,630) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,16,11,940) to states and union territories.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 20,17,59,768 doses, the ministry said, citing data available at 8 am Wednesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 20.27 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

"As many as 20,26,95,874 vaccine doses administered across India since January 16. After the USA, India is the 2nd country to achieve the 20 crore Vaccination doses landmark," the ministry said. (ANI)