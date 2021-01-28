186 new Covid cases recorded Telangana

During the last 24 hours, 309 people recovered from the virus taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,89,631.

The cumulative tally of cases mounted to 2,93,923 while the death toll increased to 1,594.

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Telangana reported 186 new Covid cases and one death during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

The recovery rate improved further to 98.53 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent.

The active cases dropped to 2,698 including 1,213 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad continued to be below 50. The state capital reported 35 new cases during the last 24 hours. Rangareddy district logged 12 cases followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (12), Karimnagar (11) and Warangal Urban (11). The daily count in the remaining districts was in single digit.

During the last 24 hours, 31,119 tests were conducted -- 28,369 in government labs and 2,750 in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 77,59,415. Tests per million population climbed to 2,08,474.

According to officials, 70 per cent of the positive cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

The data shows that 63.90 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Majority of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,026 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,754 out of 7,688 beds were vacant.

--IANS

ms/dpb