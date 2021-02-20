1.86L vaccinated in a day India, 1.08 crore so far

With the latest addition, the cumulative figures of vaccination have reached 1,08,38,323 in the country, the ministry informed.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday that 1,86,081 people, including healthcare and frontline workers, were vaccinated on Saturday, the 36th day of the vaccination drive, which was conducted across 36 states and Union Territories of the country till 6 p.m.

Of the cumulative figures, 72,26,653 beneficiaries were healthcare workers, including 8,73,940 who received their second shot, which started in the country on February 13, while the number of frontline workers stood at 36,11,670.

The number of first doses administered to healthcare workers is 63,52,713.

The highest single day vaccination during the ongoing vaccination drive so far was achieved on February 18, when 6,58,674 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine.

The ministry noted that the highest participation in the vaccination drive on Sturday was observed in 10 states -- Gujarat (24,323), Karnataka (21,669), Maharashtra (18,644), Andhra Pradesh (14,123), Odisha (13,047) West Bengal (12,720), Jammu and Kashmir 12294), Bihar (10,1900), Madhya Pradesh (10,117) and Kerala (7,936).

The ministry said that a total 43 beneficiaries have been hospitalised so far, including two in the last 24 hours. Of them, 26 were discharged after treatment, while 16 persons have been reported dead, it added.

The Health Ministry also said that the total deaths recorded so far have reached 37, including three new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 16 deaths were reported in different hospitals, while 21 were recorded outside the hospitals. However, no causal link between these events and vaccination has been established so far, it added.

"A 51-year-old woman from Kerala died four days after vaccination, and her post-mortem report confirmed intracranial bleeding. Another case is that of a 51-year-old male from Karnataka who died nine days after vaccination due to myocardial infarction. Lastly, a 44-year-old female from Manipur was reported dead a week after immunisation. Her post-mortem report is awaited since it was refused by the family members," informed Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI or death has been attributed to vaccination till date," he clarified.

The vaccination of the healthcare workers started on January 16 while the frontline workers started receiving the shot from February 2.

--IANS

asr/arm