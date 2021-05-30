19% believe they don't have Covid risk, refuse vaccine

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Amid a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and concentrated efforts made by the administration to get maximum people vaccinated, over 19 per cent in a poll conducted said they neither fear Covid-risk nor wish to get inoculated.
The IANS-CVoter Covid survey, which was conducted between January 1 to May 27, suggested that 4.5 per cent people do not willing get a Covid jab because they believe there will be other effective treatments available soon.
Out of 56,685 people who participated in survey, 19 per cent of them said they do not want get vaccine doses because they believe the vaccines can give the same disease they are designed to protect against.
Whereas, 8.5 per cent participants replied they are not willing to get vaccinated because they do not know enough about vaccines.
--IANS
pd/in