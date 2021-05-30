19% believe they don't have Covid risk, refuse vaccine

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Amid a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and concentrated efforts made by the administration to get maximum people vaccinated, over 19 per cent in a poll conducted said they neither fear Covid-risk nor wish to get inoculated.

The IANS-CVoter Covid survey, which was conducted between January 1 to May 27, suggested that 4.5 per cent people do not willing get a Covid jab because they believe there will be other effective treatments available soon.