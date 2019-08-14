19 ITBP officials to be conferred with medals on 73rd I-Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 19 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials have been announced to be conferred with Police Medals on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, said ITBP in an official release on Wednesday.

Out of 19 ITBP officials, five will be conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry, four with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 10 to be conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.



Shri SS Deswal, Director General (DG), ITBP has conveyed his congratulations to the medalists.

Officials to be conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry are- Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Commandant, Jitender, Inspector (GD), Sukhdev Donkari, Head Constable General Duty (GD), Anil Negi, Constable (GD) and Mahesh Kumar, Constable (GD), all from 44th Battalion, ITBP.

These five ITBP men of 44th Battalion ITBP will be awarded Police Medal for Gallantry for displaying exemplary valour and extraordinary courage in a Naxal encounter that took place on 25 October 2017 in the Jungles of Kamkasur and Kopankarka in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

After a night-long encounter, three Naxal People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) LOS Commanders and Area Committee members namely- Rakesh Dugga, Mahesh Potavi and Ranjeet Nureti carrying rewards of five, five and three lakh respectively, were gunned down by Rajesh Kumar, Jitendra, Sukhdev Donkari, Anil Negi, and Mahesh Kumar of 44th Battalion ITBP.

ITBP officials to be conferred with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service are- Bhabatosh Sinha, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Frontier, ITBP, Jaipal Yadav, DIG, SHQ (L&C), Rabindra Pandey, DIG (Engineer), Northern Frontier, ITBP and Balraj Singh, SM, 49th Battalion, ITBP.

Officials to be conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service are- Shashi Bhushan Sharma, DIG, NW Frontier, ITBP, Raj Kishor Sah, DIG, Signal Training School, ITBP, Mahesh Kalawat, Commandant (Engineer), FHQ, ITBP, Dhirendra Singh Negi, Second-in-Command, FHQ, ITBP, Ranjeet Kumar Singh, Dy. Commandant, 22nd Bn, ITBP, Bhanita Timungapi, Assistant Commandant, SHQ (Dibrugarh), ITBP, Rajendra Singh, Inspector, NE Frontier, ITBP, Ombir Singh, Inspector, CTC, ITBP, Babu Lal, Inspector, 31st Bn, ITBP and Sate Singh Bisht, ASI, ITBP Academy (Mussoorie). (ANI)

