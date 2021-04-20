19 juveniles escape from isolation ward in Bihar, traced

Confirming the development, Santosh Kumar, the SP of Saran, said that all the 19 juveniles have been traced and will be brought back to the isolation ward soon.

Patna, April 20 (IANS) As many as 19 juvenile offenders, who had tested positive for Covd-19 a few days ago, escaped from an isolation ward at the Sadar Hospital in Chapra on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when the juvenile offenders broke the grill of a window at the isolation ward and escaped.

"During investigation, all of them have been tracked them. They have gone to their respective homes as they were scared of the disease," Kumar said.

The health department of Saran had conducted Covid tests at the juvenile observation homes in Chapra where 38 inmates have tested positive, the officer said.

"All of them were lodged in the isolation ward," Kumar said.

Five security personnel are deployed at the isolation ward in the Sadar Hospital.

