19 Maoists surrender to police in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): As many as 19 militia members and village committee members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Tuesday surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem police of Telangana and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.



"These include 10 members from Puligundala, 7 from Bakkachintalapadu of Cherla Mandal and 2 from Mulakanapalli of Dummugudem Mandal. Out of these, three are female militia members," said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana.

"These 19 members joined and worked as militia and village committee members for the Cherla area committee of banned Maoist party," he added.

Speaking to media persons, the SP said, "We appeal to all Maoist leaders, members and sympathisers to come and surrender before the government. In the recent Covid-19 times, a lot of meetings happened in the area bordering Chhattisgarh and Villagers were forced to attend and put under threat. They were putting a fine of Rs 500 on those who failed to attend. Many leaders have died due to Covid-19. In the previous months, we apprehended some militia members who were Covid positive. They had kept these members in the jungles, without treatments and any other facilities."

Regular Community Policing programmes are being conducted by the police in the Maoist-affected areas.

The SP on behalf of the Telangana government urged all Maoist leaders, party members, and militia to surrender to live a better life. (ANI)

