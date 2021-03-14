19 terrorists arrested in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 14 (ANI): Nineteen terrorists were arrested in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan by the national intelligence agency on Sunday.



"The arrestees were captured in provincial capital Jalalabad city, Surkh Rod, Shinwar and Behsud districts within the past seven days," Xinhua quoted Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil as saying.

The terrorists included 17 Taliban militants and two of the Islamic State (IS) group, he said.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel also seized in their operations weapons and ammunition, including suicide bomb vests, pistols, mines and one improvised explosive device, said the governor.

In a separate development, Afghanistan's security forces nabbed three armed members of Taliban in Khan Abad district of northern Kunduz province on Sunday, according to the district's deputy chief Qudratullah Safi.

The official added the militants were captured in an ambush laid by the security forces when they were travelling along the main road in the province, 250 km north of the national capital Kabul. The militant groups have not yet made comment on the report. (ANI)

