19-year-old charged teen over Arizona shooting spree

Ashin Tricarico, 19, was charged on Friday with one count of first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, and endangerment, according to the Peoria Police Department that led the investigation.

Phoenix, June 19 (IANS) Authorities US state of Arizona said that a 19-year-old teenager was charged over a shooting spree that left one dead and 12 others injured in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying in a statement.

The statement said that Tricarico's motive "is still unknown at this point as detectives are still sorting through evidence to determine exactly what occurred".

The shootings took place Thursday afternoon at eight locations throughout the West Valley cities, including Peoria, in the Phoenix metropolitan area and lasted more than an hour.

Police said on Thursday that the suspect was later found during a traffic stop in the city of Surprise, where he surrendered without incident.

Both Peoria and Surprise are major suburbs of Phoenix. The two cities are 15 km apart.

The victim is a 56-year-old male, the Peoria Police Department said.

